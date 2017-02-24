Memorial fund established for family of CHP officer killed in pursuit

A memorial fund in honor of CHP Officer Lucas Chellew has been established by the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union.
Chellew, 31, an eight-year veteran of the CHP, died in a collision Wednesday while pursing a fleeing motorcyclist on Fruitridge Road, east of Highway 99, in south Sacramento County. Chellew, a motorcycle officer, lost control of his motorcycle after he was cut off by another vehicle and crashed into a pole.
He was transported to UC Davis Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
Officer Chellew leaves a wife and two young children. His father, Charles Chellew, is a retired CHP captain, and his sister, Hanna Chellew, is also a CHP officer.
All monies donated to the memorial fund will go directly to Officer Chellew’s family, according to a credit union news release.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Chellew,” Brad Houle, CAHP Credit Union president, said in a written statement. “He was an exemplary officer and dedicated public servant. Our hearts mourn for his family left behind and he will be greatly missed by his fellow officers and the community he loved to serve.”
Donations to the memorial fund may be made through the CAHP Credit Union website, www.cahpcu.org, or mailed to Lucas Chelloew Memorial Fund, CAHP Credit Union, 2843 Manlove Road, P.O. Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95827-6507.
Alberto Quiroz, 26, suspected of being the motorcyclist who was the subject of the fatal pursuit, was arrested Thursday. He was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of felony evading, felony vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony resisting arrest.
