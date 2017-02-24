Memorial fund established for family of CHP officer killed in pursuit

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s Pause

11:32 Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real?

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

1:41 'One down 24 to go.' Willie Cauley-Stein is pushing Sacramento Kings toward playoffs

3:32 Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul

0:50 CHP motorcycle officer dies in high speed chase

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:57 Asian residents of south Sacramento describe wave of robberies