Two people accused of kidnapping, torture at Grass Valley residence

Two people have been arrested after a man told Grass Valley police that he was held against his will and tortured.
The man arrived at the Grass Valley Police Department about 5 p.m. Thursday and reported that he had been held against his will, assaulted and tortured for the past two days at a Grass Valley home, according to a Police Department news release.
Police detectives, assisted by Nevada County Sheriff’s Department detectives, began an investigation that led to the arrest of two suspects, Layla Callahan, 22, and David Munoz, 25.
Sgt. Jason Perry, a police spokesman, said the victim and the suspects were acquainted with each other. Perry said he could not discuss the circumstances that led to the incident, noting that detectives were still following up leads in the case.
Callahan and Munoz were arrested on suspicion of several offenses, including conspiracy, kidnapping, assault with a firearm on a person, torture, robbery and false imprisonment. Perry said Munoz also was arrested for violation of probation.
The victim was treated at a hospital for injuries suffered during the incident and released.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the Grass Valley Police Department at 530-477-4600.
