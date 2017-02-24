Man suspected of killing Sacramento woman and her grandsons arrested in Mississippi

Editor’s note: This story was published Friday night by the Sun Herald, a McClatchy newspaper in Gulfport, Miss. McClatchy also owns The Sacramento Bee.
A man suspected of killing a woman and her two grandsons in a Land Park housing project last year was arrested Friday in Biloxi, Miss., on panhandling charges before police there linked him to the Sacramento triple homicide.
Jerod Michael Watson, 52, of Sacramento, was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Friday, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said. Miller said officers assigned to the police department’s nuisance detail responded to a complaint near a post office in East Biloxi. The detail’s officers are familiar with the homeless community in Biloxi, and Miller said the officers believed Watson was panhandling.
“They confronted him. He lied about his identity at first but they learned he was wanted out of Sacramento,” the police chief said. Investigators found Watson was listed on the National Crime Information Center database for murder.
In October, Sacramento police named Watson as a suspect in the deaths of Christine “Tina” Lucas, 68, and her two grandsons – Marquise Brown, 23, and James R. Ferrell, 20. All three were found dead Oct. 15 inside an apartment in the Alder Grove housing project on Broadway in Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhood.
All three victims were stabbed or slashed to death, the Sacramento County coroner reported.
Police said Watson was a family friend and ex-boyfriend of Twanna Lucas, the mother of Ferrell and Brown, who found her sons’ and mother’s bodies in the apartment.
Warning that Watson was armed and dangerous, police said at the time that he might have fled to Reno. Little has been heard of him since.
Biloxi police chief Miller said it was unlikely that Watson has been in the area for long.
“We have guys on the nuisance detail out every day. They know this guy isn’t from around here. How he wound up here, I don’t know.” Miller said.
Watson will be held at the Harrison County jail without bail until extradition to Sacramento.
“He's a dangerous guy. I’m glad he’s off the street. It’s some good solid work from the public and our guys,” Miller said.
Officer Linda Matthew, Sacramento police spokeswoman, said the department had been notified by Biloxi police of Watson's arrest.
She said Sacramento police were pulling together more information before issuing a statement.
Bee staff writers Cathy Locke, Bill Lindelof and Ryan Lillis contributed to this report.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments