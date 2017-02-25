Oregon man arrested on charges tied to inappropriate messages to Sonora teen

An Oregon man was arrested on federal charges for the sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old Sonora girl.
The case was initiated by the Sonora Police Department but turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigations after a Sonora officer discovered other potential victims throughout the country, authorities said.
The victim’s mother contacted police in November after she found sexually explicit messages between her daughter and the suspect, according to an arrest affidavit. The two had met on Instagram.
Sonora Police Officer Scott Mallon spent several weeks writing multiple search warrants and reviewing documents. He identified suspect David Ernst Otto, 48, through his IP address and later confirmed Otto’s location in the town of Tigard, about 13 miles southwest of Portland.
Through searches of the Instagram accounts of both the victim and suspect, Mallon found pornographic images of the victim that Otto had repeatedly asked for, according to the document. Mallon also found “highly sexual” conversations between the suspect and the victim as well child pornography from other potential victims.
Due to the wide range of jurisdictional considerations, a decision was made to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigations to assume the remainder of the investigation, according to Sonora Police.
On Jan. 31, Otto was arrested at his home and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a U.S. Marshals hold. He was indicted on federal charges two weeks later and on Thursday appeared in federal court in Portland, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of sexual exploitation of children.
