‘Grandma won’t leave the house’ – Officer saves elderly woman from burning home

A Sacramento police officer rescued an elderly woman from a burning South Sacramento home Saturday afternoon.
Just around 5 p.m., Officer Justin Freeman and a ride-along officer-in-training were headed to a call when they noticed smoke coming from a home in the 7000 block of Westmoreland Way.
“I saw a lot of smoke pouring out of the garage and there was a bunch of people in the street,” Freeman said. He alerted the Sacramento Fire Department and moments later reached the house. Family members urgently said, “Grandma won’t leave the house.”
The garage was engulfed by fire as he entered the home, he said. He found the woman bagging family belongings and, apparently, hesitant to leave, Freeman said. He herded her outside where she was able to communicate in Chinese to Freeman’s ride-along officer.
“She didn’t realize the house was going up, and she said she wasn’t planning on leaving,” Freeman said, recalling the other officer’s translation.
Firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived quickly and were able to put out the flames, said Sacramento fire spokesman Chris Harvey.
