Crime - Sacto 911

February 26, 2017 7:39 PM

‘Grandma won’t leave the house’ – Officer saves elderly woman from burning home

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Jessica Hice

jhice@sacbee.com

A Sacramento police officer rescued an elderly woman from a burning South Sacramento home Saturday afternoon.

Just around 5 p.m., Officer Justin Freeman and a ride-along officer-in-training were headed to a call when they noticed smoke coming from a home in the 7000 block of Westmoreland Way.

“I saw a lot of smoke pouring out of the garage and there was a bunch of people in the street,” Freeman said. He alerted the Sacramento Fire Department and moments later reached the house. Family members urgently said, “Grandma won’t leave the house.”

The garage was engulfed by fire as he entered the home, he said. He found the woman bagging family belongings and, apparently, hesitant to leave, Freeman said. He herded her outside where she was able to communicate in Chinese to Freeman’s ride-along officer.

“She didn’t realize the house was going up, and she said she wasn’t planning on leaving,” Freeman said, recalling the other officer’s translation.

Firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived quickly and were able to put out the flames, said Sacramento fire spokesman Chris Harvey.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Elderly woman rescued from South Sacramento blaze

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos