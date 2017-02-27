Crime - Sacto 911

February 27, 2017 9:06 AM

Man sentenced for rapes that occurred in 2002

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

A man convicted last June in Sacramento of raping three women by force in 2002 has been sentenced to 206 years to life in prison.

Last year, jurors found Jose Gomez-Garcia guilty of six counts of forcible rape along with forcible sodomy, forced oral copulation and a sentencing enhancement for attacks on multiple victims in a series of assaults from June to October 2002.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Shelleyanne Chang sentenced Gomez-Garcia.

The victims immediately told authorities about the rapes, which took place after they each were taken to a deserted warehouse parking lot. But investigators could not find a suspect.

Years passed before investigators received the break they needed. Federal authorities took samples of Gomez-Garcia’s DNA after his 2004 conviction on felony charges of illegally re-entering the country after he had been deported, according to district attorney officials.

In 2010, U.S. authorities received a DNA hit linking Gomez-Garcia to the rapes. By then he was in Mexico after having been deported but was extradited back to Sacramento County in 2014 to face charges in the attacks.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

