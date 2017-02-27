Man sentenced for rapes that occurred in 2002

A man convicted last June in Sacramento of raping three women by force in 2002 has been sentenced to 206 years to life in prison.
Last year, jurors found Jose Gomez-Garcia guilty of six counts of forcible rape along with forcible sodomy, forced oral copulation and a sentencing enhancement for attacks on multiple victims in a series of assaults from June to October 2002.
Sacramento Superior Court Judge Shelleyanne Chang sentenced Gomez-Garcia.
The victims immediately told authorities about the rapes, which took place after they each were taken to a deserted warehouse parking lot. But investigators could not find a suspect.
Years passed before investigators received the break they needed. Federal authorities took samples of Gomez-Garcia’s DNA after his 2004 conviction on felony charges of illegally re-entering the country after he had been deported, according to district attorney officials.
In 2010, U.S. authorities received a DNA hit linking Gomez-Garcia to the rapes. By then he was in Mexico after having been deported but was extradited back to Sacramento County in 2014 to face charges in the attacks.
