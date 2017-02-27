Alberto Morales Quiroz appears in Sacramento Superior Court

Quiroz, 26, appeared on felony charges of suspicion of evading a police officer and driving in a reckless manner, vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Out-of-bounds snowboarder rescued at Heavenly

A snowboarder who skied out of bounds at the Heavenly Mountain Ski Resort was rescued early Wednesday by California Highway Patrol Helicopter 24. On Tuesday, the snowboarder, a 32-year-old Los Angeles man, was reported missing and would remain on the mountain overnight in freezing conditions, according to the CHP. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office launched a search-and-rescue effort. CALSTAR 6 Air Ambulance, stationed at South Lake Tahoe Airport, was also requested to join the search. CALSTAR 6 eventually found the victim and called H-24 for the extraction.

Armed robbery caught on surveillance cameras outside victim's south Sacramento home

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery caught on several surveillance cameras. The incident happened on February 13, 2017, around 10:30 p.m. in south Sacramento. The video shows the victim returning home, walking up her driveway and being robbed at gunpoint before she could open the door. The robber took her cell phone and an undisclosed amount of money.

Cleanup of the I-5 fatal crash caused by fleeing wrong-way driver

The major collision that closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Richards Boulevard Saturday morning was caused by a wrong way driver who was fleeing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Michael Bradley. Because of safety concerns, officers terminated the pursuit before the car entered the freeway.

