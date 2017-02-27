Jurors return guilty verdict in 2010 bank robbery, carjacking

A man accused of robbing a Sacramento-area Bank of America branch and stealing an employee's car has been convicted of carjacking and six counts of robbery.
Jurors on Thursday also found that Carlos Aguirre, 34, used a firearm in committing the crimes, according to Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release.
On Jan. 22, 2010, Aguirre, armed with a gun and wearing a ski mask, followed the assistant bank manager into a Bank of America on Folsom Boulevard. Aguirre grabbed her from behind with his arm around her neck and put a gun to her head, the news release said. He ordered the woman and other people in the bank to the ground and then ordered two tellers to give him money. The tellers complied, handing over $30,000 to $50,000.
Customers testified that they were afraid they were going to die during the robbery, according to the news release.
Aguirre grabbed his backpack with the money and ran toward the door of the bank with keys he had grabbed from the assistant manager. When he realized he had the woman’s work keys instead of her car keys, Aguirre returned and demanded her car keys. She gave him the keys and he ran out the front door of the bank to the woman’s car. When he reached the car, he lost the ski mask from the top of his head, the news release said.
The mask was submitted to the District Attorney’s Crime Lab for DNA analysis. A DNA sample taken from the mask and uploaded into the DNA database matched Aguirre’s DNA. In addition, cell phone records showed Aguirre’s phone was in the area of the bank 11 minutes before the robbery occurred and about the same the day before, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Aguirre has a 1997 strike conviction for assault with a firearm with the allegation that he used a firearm during the commission of a felony or attempted felony, the news release said.
He is to be sentenced March 24 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Raoul Thorbourne.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments