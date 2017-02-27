Crime - Sacto 911

February 27, 2017 6:01 PM

Police: Man seriously injured in South Natomas shooting

By Cathy Locke

Sacramento police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in the South Natomas area Monday afternoon.

Officer Matthew McPhail said officers responded at 3:19 p.m. to a report of a shooting involving a vehicle in the area of Stonecreek and Pebblewod drives. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and a dark-colored, four-door hatchback nearby.

McPhail said the man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Believing that people might have fled from the vehicle, officers searched the neighborhood, covering about a two- to three-block radius, using police dogs and a helicopter, McPhail said.

As of about 5:30 p.m., he said, no one had been detained. He said officers were looking to locate possible witnesses.

