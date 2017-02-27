Police: Man seriously injured in South Natomas shooting

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam Pause

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

1:07 Elderly woman rescued from South Sacramento blaze

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

1:03 Gun shop owner defends security barriers

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew