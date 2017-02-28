Crime - Sacto 911

February 28, 2017 6:37 PM

Appellate court upholds injunction against West Sacramento gang members

By Cathy Locke

A California appellate court has upheld an anti-gang injunction that restricts the activities of the Broderick Boys in a portion of West Sacramento.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that the Third District Court of Appeal upheld the injunction issued June 16, 2011 by Yolo County Superior Court Judge Kathleen M. White against eight members of the Broderick Boys criminal street gang.

The injunction prohibits active Broderick Boys gang members from engaging in certain public nuisance activities in a 2.98-square-mile area of West Sacramento, according to a District Attorney’s Office news release.

The injunction imposes a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew with limited exceptions. Prohibited activities include associating together in public, intimidating victims or witnesses, possessing guns or deadly weapons, damaging public or private property, and using and/or selling drugs.

White presided over a 2010 trial in which Yolo County prosecutors squared off against a team of criminal defense and civil rights attorneys. They argued about the gang’s existence and whether its activities constituted a public nuisance.

Unless it is modified, the seven-year injunction will expire in 2018.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Editor's Choice Videos