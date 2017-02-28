Siblings rob Target, throw stolen items from car during police chase

Two Sacramento-area brothers accused of burglarizing a Target store in San Joaquin County were arrested following an early morning pursuit Tuesday.
Vincent Arkansas, 35, and Benton Arkansas, 34, are accused of smashing out the front window of a Target store in Lathrop at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday. Once inside, they used a crowbar to open display cases in the electronics section and fled with approximately $15,000 worth of items, including PS4s, Xbox Ones, GoPros, laptops and digital cameras, according to a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office news release.
San Joaquin County deputies saw the men leaving the store and a vehicle pursuit began. The California Highway Patrol took over the chase as it continued out of Lathrop. The suspects began throwing various electronics out of the vehicle as the pursuit progressed, and the items were recovered by sheriff’s deputies, the news release said.
The pursuit ended near Elk Grove, where the brothers were detained by CHP officers.
Both men were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of felony evading, burglary, conspiracy, felony vandalism, obstruction of a peace officer and driving on a suspended license.
The Sheriff’s Department said San Joaquin County detectives are working with other agencies in the Sacramento region, where similar crimes have occurred.
