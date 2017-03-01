Crime - Sacto 911

March 1, 2017 6:39 AM

Smoky fire causes extensive damage to home in north Sacramento

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A fire heavily damaged a house in a neighborhood near Norwood Avenue Tuesday night.

Sacramento Fire Department crews responded to the call of a house fire in the 2700 block of Grove Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Once firefighters were on the scene they found a small house with heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Crews began attacking the blaze and were able to knock down the flames with water. Firefighters had to be careful around the unstable back of the home where a partial collapse of the house was noticed.

The fire was declared extinguished in a tweet at 10:44 p.m. A search of the charred structure was conducted.

No injuries were reported. Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos