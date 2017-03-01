Smoky fire causes extensive damage to home in north Sacramento

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco Pause

2:02 Father next in line for trial after charges aired in death of days-old Justice Rees

0:34 Sacramento Beer Week is so big, it needs ten days

1:15 Biologists rescue stranded fish on the Feather River below Oroville Dam

0:21 House fire on Grove Avenue

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

1:44 Progressive activist predicts anti-Trump movement will grow

0:45 Incoming UC Davis Chancellor Gary May talks about a lack of diversity in education

5:08 Injury leads to a new business venture for former MMA fighter Devin Johnson