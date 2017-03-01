Smoky fire causes extensive damage to home in north Sacramento

A fire heavily damaged a house in a neighborhood near Norwood Avenue Tuesday night.
Sacramento Fire Department crews responded to the call of a house fire in the 2700 block of Grove Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Once firefighters were on the scene they found a small house with heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.
Crews began attacking the blaze and were able to knock down the flames with water. Firefighters had to be careful around the unstable back of the home where a partial collapse of the house was noticed.
The fire was declared extinguished in a tweet at 10:44 p.m. A search of the charred structure was conducted.
No injuries were reported. Cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
