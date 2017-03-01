Buy coffee, visit sports bar to benefit family of fallen CHP officer Lucas Chellew

Sacramento-area residents have several ways this week to offer support to the family of fallen CHP motorcycle Officer Lucas Chellew.
Chellew, 31, an eight-year veteran of the CHP, died Feb. 22 while pursing a fleeing motorcyclist on Fruitridge Road, east of Highway 99, in south Sacramento County. Chellew, a motorcycle officer, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a pole after he was cut off by another vehicle.
He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
SacTown Sports Bar, 106 J St., hosted a lunch and dinner benefit Wednesday for the Officer Lucas Forrest Chellew Memorial Fund. Raffle tickets for $5 are also to be sold.
The memorial fund in honor of Chellew has been established by the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union.
Chellew leaves a wife and two young children. His father, Charles Chellew, is a retired CHP captain, and his sister, Hanna Chellew, is also a CHP officer.
All money donated to the memorial fund will go directly to Officer Chellew’s family, according to a credit union news release.
Donations to the memorial fund may be made through the CAHP Credit Union website, cahpcu.org, or mailed to Lucas Chellew Memorial Fund, CAHP Credit Union, 2843 Manlove Road, P.O. Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95827-6507.
On Friday, Sacramento area Dutch Bros. locations will donate proceeds for the day in honor of Chellew. Funds from coffee sales will be used to support Chellew’s family.
“CHP does so much to protect our community. We want to show our appreciation and gratitude for everything they do,” said Kyle Garrett, Dutch Bros. Elk Grove owner. “Even though we know raising money to help his family in this tragic time will not heal any of their pain, we truly hope to ease the transition as much as we can.”
Locations participating in the honoring of the officer include outlets in Citrus Heights, Davis, Dixon, Elk Grove, Granite Bay, Roseville, Sacramento and Woodland.
Alberto Quiroz, 26, suspected of being the motorcyclist who was the subject of the fatal pursuit, was arrested Feb. 23. He was booked into Sacramento County jail on suspicion of felony evading, felony vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony resisting arrest.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
