Carmichael man dies when disabled car is broadsided on Highway 50

A Carmichael man died of injuries suffered when his disabled car was broadsided early Wednesday on Highway 50.
Sergio Guadalupe Corona Jimenez, 22, died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred about 12:15 a.m. on Highway 50 west of Howe Avenue.
Jimenez was eastbound on Highway 50 when, for an unknown reason, his car crashed into the steel guardrail on the south shoulder of the road, according to the California Highway Patrol. His car sustained major damage and rebounded onto the highway, coming to rest sideways in a slow lane.
No lights were on his vehicle when another eastbound car hit his car broadside, according to a CHP news release. Both vehicles ended up against the guardrail on the south shoulder.
The force of the crash separated the engine from the car driven by Jimenez. The engine, which remained in the slow lane, was hit by a third vehicle.
The CHP said that Jimenez was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash. His body was extricated from his car by firefighters.
The driver of the second car suffered minor injuries. The third driver was not hurt.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
