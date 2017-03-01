Woman suspected of serial wallet theft from Folsom Trader Joe’s is arrested

1:22 Down he goes! Watch officer's incredible tackle taking down man with baseball bat Pause

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

1:36 Out-of-bounds snowboarder rescued at Heavenly

0:58 Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home

2:32 After strange proceedings, hearing set for accused deputy killer Bracamontes

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

2:02 Father next in line for trial after charges aired in death of days-old Justice Rees