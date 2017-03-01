Woman suspected of serial wallet theft from Folsom Trader Joe’s is arrested

Folsom police and an alert Trader Joe’s employee teamed up to arrest a woman wanted on warrants from at least three other jurisdictions.
Elizabeth Roberta Simmons, 37, of Sacramento was arrested Sunday by Folsom Police on suspicion of crimes that included theft and identity theft after a two-year investigation.
A Trader Joe’s employee on Sunday called police to report she was in the store at 850 East Bidwell St.
“Over the past couple of years, Simmons continued to steal wallets out of unsuspecting victims’ shopping carts while at Trader Joe’s before using the victim's credit cards to purchase gift cards,” said Folsom Police detective Zach Wells. “We knew she would be back, so we took a proactive approach and reached out to Trader Joe’s.”
Police said that dozens of active cases involve Simmons around the state. Simmons is part of a larger group that commits similar crimes and investigators are working to identify other members of her group, police said.
Folsom officers are seeking information from other law enforcement agencies to identify other cases that might involve Simmons. Her online booking sheet notes that she was being held on warrants from sheriff’s departments in Sacramento, Placer and Napa counties.
“This is a great reminder to always keep an eye on your belongings while shopping,” Wells said. “Simmons was incredibly fast and would steal the wallets in a matter of seconds. We are very grateful to Trader Joe’s, the employee who called, and the quick response from patrol.”
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
