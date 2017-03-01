Yuba City police arrest men suspected of looting store during flood evacuations

The Yuba City Police Department arrested two men suspected of looting a convenience store while it was closed for flood evacuations earlier this month, said department Commander Tom Tappe.
Justin John Hagon, 37, and Danny Felix Rodriguez, 22, were booked Tuesday into Sutter County Jail on suspicion of burglary, looting and conspiracy.
Tappe said the men were suspected of breaking into a Circle K convenience store Feb. 12 on Franklin Avenue in Yuba City while the store was closed during the evacuation.
“The windows were shattered out and there were consumables taken, cigarettes and things like that,” Tappe said.
The patrol officer who took the report saw video footage of the men and recognized them but did not know their names, he said.
The same officers spotted the pair at the intersection of Bridge and Plumas streets in Yuba City early Tuesday and made the arrest.
Tappe said that as of last week, the police department had at least 10 confirmed burglary reports stemming from the evacuation.
“Clearly people took advantage of the situation, or tried to,” Tappe said. “We will continue to make arrests as we are able to close cases.”
