Man shot by Rocklin officers pointed a painted toy gun at police, department says

The man shot by three Rocklin police officers Saturday morning pointed a painted air soft pistol that resembled a real gun at officers, the Rocklin Police Department said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
The department identified him as Lorenzo Antoine Cruz, 23, of Sacramento.
Police said the officer-involved shooting began after dispatcher received a 911 call of an in-progress residential burglary at the 4900 block of Bradford Place off of Wyckford Boulevard at 10:01 a.m.
A resident told police they heard pounding on the back of their sliding glass door and then a window break. The suspect had made his way into the home after breaking the window of their laundry room located on the side of the house, the press release said.
“The homeowner confronted the suspect while he was in the house and the suspect fled,” the police department said.
Police said a witness then saw Cruz at the garage of a neighboring house, where he tried to open a side gate before attempting to jump over a fence.
He moved on to a third home next door and got into a Honda model vehicle that was parked in the front driveway. At about the same time, three officers arrived and approached Cruz while he was in the car, police said.
“As the first officer approached the driver’s side window, he saw that the suspect was pointing a gun at him,” the press release said. “The other two officers also saw the gun being pointed at the first officer.”
The painted air soft pistol did not have an orange tip, police said.
The three Rocklin Police officers who responded to the call, identified as Corporal Chris Osborne, Officer John Constable and Officer Breanna Adams, all fired their weapons at Cruz.
The 23-year-old was pulled from his vehicle and given CPR before he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Rocklin Police Department said the investigation into Saturday’s officer-involved shooting was ongoing.
