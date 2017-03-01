Crime - Sacto 911

March 1, 2017 1:09 PM

Man shot by Rocklin officers pointed a painted toy gun at police, department says

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

The man shot by three Rocklin police officers Saturday morning pointed a painted air soft pistol that resembled a real gun at officers, the Rocklin Police Department said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

The department identified him as Lorenzo Antoine Cruz, 23, of Sacramento.

Police said the officer-involved shooting began after dispatcher received a 911 call of an in-progress residential burglary at the 4900 block of Bradford Place off of Wyckford Boulevard at 10:01 a.m.

A resident told police they heard pounding on the back of their sliding glass door and then a window break. The suspect had made his way into the home after breaking the window of their laundry room located on the side of the house, the press release said.

“The homeowner confronted the suspect while he was in the house and the suspect fled,” the police department said.

Police said a witness then saw Cruz at the garage of a neighboring house, where he tried to open a side gate before attempting to jump over a fence.

He moved on to a third home next door and got into a Honda model vehicle that was parked in the front driveway. At about the same time, three officers arrived and approached Cruz while he was in the car, police said.

“As the first officer approached the driver’s side window, he saw that the suspect was pointing a gun at him,” the press release said. “The other two officers also saw the gun being pointed at the first officer.”

The painted air soft pistol did not have an orange tip, police said.

The three Rocklin Police officers who responded to the call, identified as Corporal Chris Osborne, Officer John Constable and Officer Breanna Adams, all fired their weapons at Cruz.

The 23-year-old was pulled from his vehicle and given CPR before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rocklin Police Department said the investigation into Saturday’s officer-involved shooting was ongoing.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

House fire on Grove Avenue

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos