March 1, 2017 2:50 PM

Five people reported injured after pursuit ends in crash in South Natomas

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Five people have been taken to area hospitals, one with critical injuries, following a police pursuit that ended in a crash at West El Camino Avenue and Truxel Road in South Natomas.

Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, Sacramento Police Department spokesman, said he was en route to the scene and was not sure what led to the pursuit.

Because of the number of injuries involved, detectives were called to investigate. He said the area of would be closed to traffic for some time.

Return to sacbee.com for updates.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

