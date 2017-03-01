Suspects released, no charges filed in death of Galt man

Two men arrested in the death of a man at a Galt residence Feb. 21 have been released from jail, according to the Galt Police Department.
The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office informed the Police Department on Tuesday that no charges will be filed at this time against Jose Luis Arriaga, 22, and Gonzalo Rodriguez, 28, both of Galt.
The District Attorney’s Office requested additional testing of evidence, which will require DNA analysis and take significant time to process, the news release said.
Arriaga and Rodriguez were arrested after Orlando Fletes-Lopez, 29, was found unresponsive on Feb. 21 in front of a home in the 300 block of Poplar Street shortly before 11 p.m. Officers arrived and began CPR, but Fletes-Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:13 p.m., police said.
An investigation indicated that Fletes-Lopez had been involved in an argument over the use of narcotics, and a physical fight ensued. During the fight, Fletes-Lopez suffered injuries that resulted in his death, according to police.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
