March 1, 2017 7:21 PM

Man sought in Roseville business burglaries

Roseville police are asking the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with the nighttime burglaries of two businesses on Harding Boulevard.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Michael Joshua McKay, who they say frequents the Harding Boulevard area. Officers have been unable to locate him to serve an arrest warrant, according to a Police Department news release. Police said he is not known to own a vehicle.

McKay is described as white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Police released two photos of McKay, both taken in January, according to the news release. One shows him with close-cropped hair and the other with longer hair.

Anyone with information regarding McKay’s whereabouts is asked to email Detective James Haggerty at jhaggerty@roseville.ca.us.

