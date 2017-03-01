Man sought in Roseville business burglaries

Roseville police are asking the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with the nighttime burglaries of two businesses on Harding Boulevard.
Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Michael Joshua McKay, who they say frequents the Harding Boulevard area. Officers have been unable to locate him to serve an arrest warrant, according to a Police Department news release. Police said he is not known to own a vehicle.
McKay is described as white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Police released two photos of McKay, both taken in January, according to the news release. One shows him with close-cropped hair and the other with longer hair.
Anyone with information regarding McKay’s whereabouts is asked to email Detective James Haggerty at jhaggerty@roseville.ca.us.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
