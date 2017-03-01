One dead in collision with big rig on I-5 in Elk Grove. Northbound lanes closed.

One person has died in a collision involving a big-rig and a car on Interstate 5 near Lambert Road in Elk Grove, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday when a big rig southbound on I-5 collided with a car and caught fire.
Officer Michael Bradley, a CHP spokesman, said a person in the car died.
According to the CHP’s traffic incident website, the big rig crossed from the southbound side of the freeway into the northbound lanes.
Bradley said all northbound lanes were closed at Lambert Road.
