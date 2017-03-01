Crime - Sacto 911

March 1, 2017 9:18 PM

Man dies after vehicle hits tree, light pole in South Natomas

By Cathy Locke

A 26-year-old Sacramento man died Tuesday night when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and ran off San Juan Road in the South Natomas area.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office website identified the man as Dominnek Edward Willis.

Officers responded to the area of San Juan Road and Zenobia Way about 9:32 p.m. regarding a report of a vehicle that had struck a tree and a light pole, according the Sacramento Police Department’s daily activity log. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appeared Willis was traveling eastbound on San Juan Road when he lost control of the vehicle.

