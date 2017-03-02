Sacramento police investigate string of armed robberies in Tahoe Park, central city areas

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a series of armed robberies in the Tahoe Park area and central parts of Sacramento, all occurring since last week.
The 10 robberies have taken place between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. as victims have been getting out of their cars or walking to them when masked suspects approach, armed with handguns, said Bryce Heinlein, Sacramento Police spokesman.
“There is a little bit of thought going into these robberies,” Heinlein said.
According to a police news release, the suspects are seeking items that are easily accessible and publicly displayed, like money or electronic devices. The suspects are believed to be driving either a silver or tan/gold sedan, the news release said.
Sacramento police provide these tips:
▪ Be alert – Pay attention to people loitering for no apparent purpose.
▪ Trust your instincts – be wary of people asking for directions, a cigarette or to use your cell phone.
▪ Be aware of your surroundings – Avoid distractions and using electronic devices when walking alone.
▪ Travel in groups.
▪ Don’t resist and don’t argue – Give up your personal belongings.
▪ Activate GPS tracking applications on electronic devices.
▪ Report any suspicious activity or crime immediately.
Sacramento police encourage anyone with information to call the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Anonymous tips can be sent using the free “P3 Tips” smart phone app.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea
