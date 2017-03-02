Expect traffic delays during Saturday funeral for fallen CHP officer

Motorists in areas of Roseville and Rocklin are advised to expect delays Saturday during the funeral for California Highway Patrol Officer Lucas Chellew.
Chellew, a Placer County resident, died in a motorcycle crash Feb. 22 while pursuing a vehicle in south Sacramento County.
The CHP and Rocklin Police Department have issued a traffic alert, noting that thousands of people are expected to attend the 10 a.m. service at Adventure Christian Church on Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville. After the service, hundreds of law enforcement vehicles will escort Officer Chellew’s body in a procession from Adventure Christian Church to a reception at Bayside Church in Granite Bay, according to a Police Department news release.
Motorists can expect significant traffic delays in the area before, during and after the service, and are advised to take alternate routes.
Approximate times of Saturday’s street closures:
▪ 7:30 to 9 a.m.: Vernon Street will be closed in both directions from Lincoln Street to Brittain Street for the escort from Chapel of the Valley funeral home to Adventure Christian Church.
▪ Noon to 1:30 p.m.: The law enforcement procession after the funeral service will result in closure of westbound Highland Park Drive from Stanford Ranch Road to Pleasant Grove Boulevard; southbound Pleasant Grove Boulevard from Highland Park Drive to the Highway 65 offramp; and southbound Sierra College Boulevard from Rocklin Road to Olympus Drive.
The CHP urges people who wish to view the escort to do so from a safe location and reminds observers that stopping on freeways or blocking traffic lanes is not permitted.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments