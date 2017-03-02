Former Inderkum High teacher will stand trial on sex charges

The former Inderkum High School teacher arrested in 2015 on suspicion of having sex with students will stand trial on the charges in April, a Sacramento judge ordered Thursday.
Byron Charles Wallace faced a preliminary hearing Thursday before Sacramento Superior Court Judge David De Alba on eight felony counts connected to sex acts with two students including intercourse with a minor and oral copulation with a minor.
A judge at a preliminary hearing determines whether enough evidence exists for a defendant to be held to answer the charges against him at trial.
Wallace, 34, will return April 18 to Sacramento Superior Court for a trial setting conference before a scheduled April 25 trial date, court officials said.
Wallace was arrested in October 2015 after a months-long investigation that began in May of that year after a former student told Sacramento police that she had had an intimate relationship with Wallace in 2014, when she was 17 years old.
Days after the October arrest, a second student told authorities that she and Wallace engaged in a sex act when she was 17.
The allegations led to an investigation of Wallace by Inderkum officials and Wallace ultimately resigned his position at the North Natomas school. One of the former students has since filed a civil suit alleging that Wallace had groomed her with the intent of having sex with her during her senior year.
