Four arrests made in burglaries targeting commercial work trucks

Four people have been arrested in connection with numerous vehicle burglaries and tool thefts targeting commercial work trucks in the Loomis area.
An investigation by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrests in Roseville in late February, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Joseph Cox, 36, was arrested at his home on Hampton Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said a large amount of stolen property was recovered at the residence.
Cox was booked into Placer County Jail on suspicion of offenses including burglary, grand theft and receiving stolen property.
Michael Gencur and Lyndsey Crocco, both 37, were arrested at a Roseville motel and booked on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
The fourth person, Levi Wilson, 40, of Rocklin, also was arrested at the motel on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm, according to the news release.
The Sheriff’s Office will conduct a viewing of recovered stolen property for victims. The stolen items are all industrial and construction related, and include ladders, EZ-up tents, power tools, power washers, harnesses, compressors, tool boxes and tool buckets, according to the news release.
Anyone who has been a recent victim of such thefts in Loomis, Rocklin, Roseville, Orangevale or Citrus Heights, and who has previously reported the theft to law enforcement, may attend the viewing. Victims must bring photo identification and a copy of their crime report.
The public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9 at Wilson Mini Storage, 2965 Richardson Drive, in Auburn.
Anyone with questions regarding recovered tools may call Detective Neher at 916-652-2445.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
