Crime - Sacto 911

March 2, 2017 8:03 PM

Four arrests made in burglaries targeting commercial work trucks

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Four people have been arrested in connection with numerous vehicle burglaries and tool thefts targeting commercial work trucks in the Loomis area.

An investigation by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrests in Roseville in late February, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Joseph Cox, 36, was arrested at his home on Hampton Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said a large amount of stolen property was recovered at the residence.

Cox was booked into Placer County Jail on suspicion of offenses including burglary, grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Michael Gencur and Lyndsey Crocco, both 37, were arrested at a Roseville motel and booked on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

The fourth person, Levi Wilson, 40, of Rocklin, also was arrested at the motel on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office will conduct a viewing of recovered stolen property for victims. The stolen items are all industrial and construction related, and include ladders, EZ-up tents, power tools, power washers, harnesses, compressors, tool boxes and tool buckets, according to the news release.

Anyone who has been a recent victim of such thefts in Loomis, Rocklin, Roseville, Orangevale or Citrus Heights, and who has previously reported the theft to law enforcement, may attend the viewing. Victims must bring photo identification and a copy of their crime report.

The public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9 at Wilson Mini Storage, 2965 Richardson Drive, in Auburn.

Anyone with questions regarding recovered tools may call Detective Neher at 916-652-2445.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Vandals trash swimming pool at Laurel Ruff Transition School

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos