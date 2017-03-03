Sacramento area coffee shops donate proceeds Friday to fallen CHP officer’s family

Sacramento area Dutch Bros. coffee shops on Friday will donate proceeds for the day in honor of fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew.
Funds from coffee sales will be used to support Chellew’s family. Locations participating in the honoring of the officer include Dutch Bros. outlets in Citrus Heights, Davis, Dixon, Elk Grove, Granite Bay, Roseville, Sacramento and Woodland.
The Human Bean coffee shop, 2401 Coppervale Drive, in Rocklin will also donate proceeds Friday to the late officer’s wife and two children.
Chellew, 31, an eight-year veteran of the CHP, died Feb. 22 while pursing a fleeing motorcyclist on Fruitridge Road, east of Highway 99, in south Sacramento County. Chellew, a motorcycle officer, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a pole after he was cut off by another vehicle.
He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
Alberto Quiroz, 26, is suspected of being the motorcyclist who was the subject of the fatal pursuit, was arrested Feb. 23. He was booked into Sacramento County jail on suspicion of felony evading, felony vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony resisting arrest.
Thousands of people are expected to attend Chellew’s 10 a.m. Saturday at Adventure Christian Church on Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville. After the service, hundreds of law enforcement vehicles will escort Officer Chellew’s body in a procession from Adventure Christian Church to a reception at Bayside Church in Granite Bay, according to a Rocklin Police Department news release.
