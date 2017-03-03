Teenage passenger dies in car crash after driver flees Woodland police in wild chase

A Woodland teen died in a crash following a high-speed police chase Thursday on Woodland streets that ended with the vehicle in which he was riding going airborne.
The 16-year-old Woodland resident, who has not been identified pending notification of family, was taken to UC Davis Medical Center but died from his injuries.
Woodland police said that at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, officers saw the 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old Trevor Wright of Woodland get into a vehicle in the 100 block of Wisconsin Avenue. The 16-year-old was wanted on seven felony arrest warrants.
Wright saw police and drove away a high rate of speed, according to a police news release. During a pursuit, a pistol was tossed from the fleeing vehicle, police said. The weapon was later recovered on the 500 block of Woodland Avenue.
As the vehicle entered the intersection of Woodland and Palm avenues, it somehow became airborne. When the vehicle came down, Wright crashed into a parked vehicle and a tree.
Arriving officers eventually arrested Wright, who had fled to a backyard a block from the crash scene. The other teens were trapped in the damaged car and had to be extricated by Woodland Fire Department firefighters.
A police detective responded to the medical center, where he learned that the 16-year-old had died. The 17-year-old, also from Woodland, was in stable condition.
Wright was booked into Yolo County jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, eluding a police officer, felony hit and run, and driving under the influence of a drug.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments