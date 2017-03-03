Siskiyou County woman arrested after allegedly seducing Mount Shasta High football players

A Northern California woman was arrested after she was accused of engaging in sexual activity with three members of the Mount Shasta High School football team, the Siskiyou County Sheriff Department reported.
Mary Frances Fletcher, 42, a south Siskiyou County resident, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful sexual intercourse and knowingly dissuading a witness or victim of a crime. She was booked at the Siskiyou County Jail and held on $10,000 bail.
Details of the case
The criminal case against Fletcher was generated from a complaint originally received from the Mount Shasta Police Department in September 2016.
The ages of the victims, who are minors, was not disclosed.
The investigation showed the offenses occurred in unincorporated areas of Siskiyou County several weeks before the initial report by school officials to the MSPD. No school employees were involved in the alleged misconduct and school officials, the Siskiyou County district attorney said..
The New York Daily News reported that Fletcher, who also goes by the name Debbie, allegedly seduced the teenage kids after meeting the team while working alongside a photographer.
Sheriff Jon Lopey believes text message history will determine that Fletcher attempted to keep the boys silent on the sex meetings, the Daily News reported.
