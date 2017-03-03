Man accused of throwing rocks at vehicles in Lincoln

Lincoln police have arrested a 45-year-old man suspected of throwing rocks at vehicles in the city.
Police have received several reports in recent months of rocks thrown at vehicles on Lincoln Boulevard near Auburn Ravine, according to a Police Department news release. On Wednesday, officers attempted to contact Conrad Maldonado regarding an incident that had just occurred. As they approached him, Maldonado picked up a rock and threw it at a vehicle that was stopped in traffic, causing approximately $1,000 in damage to the vehicle, the news release said.
Maldonado was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and throwing an object at a vehicle.
He also was identified as the suspect in the initial incident, and police said they have asked the Placer County District Attorney’s Office to file charges.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments