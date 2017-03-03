Crime - Sacto 911

March 3, 2017 3:58 PM

Applications available for Placer County grand jury

By Cathy Locke

Placer Superior Court seeks county residents interested in serving on the 2017-18 grand jury.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have lived in Placer County a minimum of one year immediately before becoming a grand juror, according to a Superior Court news release.

The grand jury’s one-year term runs from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018. Prospective jurors should be prepared to devote 40 to 50 hours a month. The application deadline is May 12.

Current grand jurors will sponsor two meet-and-greet sessions for applicants to discuss the workings of the grand jury. Sessions will take place at the grand jury’s office, 11532 B Ave., Auburn, at 1:30 p.m. March 16 and 1:30 p.m. April 20.

Additional information and applications for grand jury service are available by calling the Court Executive Office at 916-408-6186, or at www.placer.courts.ca.gov.

