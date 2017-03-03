Crime - Sacto 911

March 3, 2017 10:31 PM

Man arrested after woman found dead at Davis housing cooperative

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A Davis man has been arrested in the death of a woman whose body was found Friday morning at her residence.

Officers were called about 9 a.m. to the Pacifico Cooperative Community at 1752 Drew Circle after a woman in her 30s was found dead in her room. Based on initial observations, officers considered the death to be suspicious, warranting a homicide investigation, according to a Davis Police Department news release.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene, along with the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.

Jonathan Paul Johnson, 52, of Davis, was taken into custody about 3 p.m. and faces homicide charges related to the death, according to the news release. Police said Johnson and the victim were acquainted with each other.

The woman’s name has not been released pending confirmation of her identity by the coroner and notification of family.

Police said the investigation is continuing, and anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the Davis police Department at 530-747-5400.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Vandals trash swimming pool at Laurel Ruff Transition School

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos