Man arrested after woman found dead at Davis housing cooperative

A Davis man has been arrested in the death of a woman whose body was found Friday morning at her residence.
Officers were called about 9 a.m. to the Pacifico Cooperative Community at 1752 Drew Circle after a woman in her 30s was found dead in her room. Based on initial observations, officers considered the death to be suspicious, warranting a homicide investigation, according to a Davis Police Department news release.
Detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene, along with the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.
Jonathan Paul Johnson, 52, of Davis, was taken into custody about 3 p.m. and faces homicide charges related to the death, according to the news release. Police said Johnson and the victim were acquainted with each other.
The woman’s name has not been released pending confirmation of her identity by the coroner and notification of family.
Police said the investigation is continuing, and anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the Davis police Department at 530-747-5400.
