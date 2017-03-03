Man arrested after woman found dead at Davis housing cooperative

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew Pause

1:23 Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

1:22 Down he goes! Watch officer's incredible tackle taking down man with baseball bat

1:29 Doctors on probation: State lawmaker and medical board president spar over patient disclosures

1:55 Transitioning from wine to beer

1:06 Milestone at damaged Oroville Dam

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.