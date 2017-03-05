Roseville police investigate driver running into bicyclist at I-80 off-ramp

The Roseville Police Department is investigating an accident involving a driver hitting a bicyclist Sunday morning on a westbound off-ramp of Interstate 80.
The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the Atlantic Street off-ramp, Roseville police said on Twitter. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Dee Dee Gunther, Roseville police spokeswoman, said the driver, Blake Rovinson, 32, of Arbuckle, stayed on the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury.
He was taken to Placer County Jail.
The westbound I-80 off-ramp at Atlantic Street will be closed for an investigation until about 5 p.m., the California Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice
