Coroner identifies Stockton man, 23, as fatality in I-5 crash

A motorist killed last week in a collision with a big rig on Interstate 5 has been identified as a Stockton man by Sacramento County Coroner’s deputies.
The coroner’s office website listed the motorist as 23-year-old Matthew Micenheimer.
Micenheimer died in a crash involving a big-rig and a car he was in on I-5 near Lambert Road in Elk Grove, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday when a big rig southbound on I-5 collided with Micenheimer’s car and caught fire.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
