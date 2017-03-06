Crime - Sacto 911

March 6, 2017 7:01 AM

Coroner identifies Stockton man, 23, as fatality in I-5 crash

By Bill Lindelof

A motorist killed last week in a collision with a big rig on Interstate 5 has been identified as a Stockton man by Sacramento County Coroner’s deputies.

The coroner’s office website listed the motorist as 23-year-old Matthew Micenheimer.

Micenheimer died in a crash involving a big-rig and a car he was in on I-5 near Lambert Road in Elk Grove, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday when a big rig southbound on I-5 collided with Micenheimer’s car and caught fire.

