Crime - Sacto 911

March 6, 2017 10:29 AM

Pickup truck hits cows on Jackson Highway

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Cows in a herd that got onto Jackson Road Monday morning were killed or injured when a pickup hit the livestock.

The truck driver could not avoid hitting the cows, part of a herd of about 30 animals that had wandered onto or along the roadway near Jackson Road and Sunrise Boulevard about 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The pickup was heading westbound on Jackson Road when it struck several cows. The truck was badly damaged but the driver was not injured.

However, some cows had to be euthanized due to severe injury.

Nearby ranchers helped Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies corral uninjured cows until the owner of the livestock arrived and took over.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos