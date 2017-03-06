Pickup truck hits cows on Jackson Highway

Cows in a herd that got onto Jackson Road Monday morning were killed or injured when a pickup hit the livestock.
The truck driver could not avoid hitting the cows, part of a herd of about 30 animals that had wandered onto or along the roadway near Jackson Road and Sunrise Boulevard about 5:30 a.m. Friday.
The pickup was heading westbound on Jackson Road when it struck several cows. The truck was badly damaged but the driver was not injured.
However, some cows had to be euthanized due to severe injury.
Nearby ranchers helped Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies corral uninjured cows until the owner of the livestock arrived and took over.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
