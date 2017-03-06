Crime - Sacto 911

March 6, 2017 1:36 PM

Cement truck driver killed in I-5 crash in Natomas was Folsom woman

By Bill Lindelof and Cathy Locke

The driver of a cement truck who died Monday after her truck crashed into the center divider on Interstate 5 in Natomas was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Jessica Jackson,26, of Folsom.

The crash was reported about 12:45 p.m. Monday on northbound I-5 between Interstate 80 and Arena Boulevard. Officer Chad Hertzell, California Highway Patrol spokesman, said the right rear tire blew, causing the truck to veer to the left and hit the guard rail. The truck overturned, ejecting the driver, who died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved, Hertzell said.

Motorists encountered delays while the area was cleared. All lanes were reopen by about 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079

