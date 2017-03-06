North Highlands boy with autism reported missing

Sacramento County sheriff's officials are asking the public's help locating an 11-year-old boy reported missing from his North Highlands home Monday.
Nathaniel “Nathan” Lasater was reported missing by family members. He was last seen at his home in the 5800 block of San Marcos Way about 4 p.m. Monday. He has high-functioning autism and needs medication for his medical condition, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.
The boy has been known to hitchhike and has been located as far away as Modesto in the past. He has no fear of strangers, and will ask for money or a ride, the news release said. He knows his phone number, home address and how to call for help if needed.
Nathaniel is described as white, 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater with LBL logo on the front, blue jeans and DBL Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
