March 6, 2017 10:17 PM

Crime Q&A: Is new trial planned for suspect in fatal shooting of Sacramento fashion designer?

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Q: What happened in the case of Dameshlo Green accused of killing Tamisha Ridge? The jury deadlocked in October. Will there be a new trial”

Raanpeasque, Sacramento

A: Dameshlo Green remains in Sacramento County Jail awaiting a new trial in the May 2014 shooting death of 31-year-old Tamisha Evette Ridge at her Sacramento home.

Jurors deliberated for four days in October but were unable to reach a verdict. Green’s next court date, for a trial readiness conference, is April 13, with a trial set for April 26, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online.

Ridge, a Sacramento fashion designer, was shot and killed while she and her three children slept in her Woodbine Avenue home. Green testified for two days during his previous trial, recounting the events that led to the shooting. He admitted entering the home in an attempt to talk about re-establishing a relationship with Ridge, but he denied shooting her, according to a story in The Sacramento Bee.

Prosecutors said Green, armed with a sawed-off shotgun, entered Ridge’s home through an unlocked door before dawn May 14, 2014, and entered her bedroom. There, prosecutors argued, Green awakened a man, later identified as Lee Williams, and the two struggled over the gun before a shot rang out.

Green fled the home, and Williams woke others in the house, saying Green had fired the fatal shot, according to prosecutors.

When Williams was called to testify at the trial, he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Green, who has a history of violence against Ridge and other women, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

