Crime - Sacto 911

March 7, 2017 6:28 AM

Coroner identifies woman found dead in Davis cooperative residence

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The Yolo County Sheriff-Coroner’s office has identified a woman found dead in her room at a cooperative community in Davis.

The woman found dead Friday morning in her residence at the Pacifico Cooperative Community, 1752 Drew Circle, was Crystal Marie Apodaca, who police said is in her 30s.

Officers responded about 9 a.m. Friday to Apodaca’s home and determined that her death was suspicious, warranting a homicide investigation, according to a Davis Police Department news release.

Cause of death has not been released.

However, Jonathan Paul Johnson, 52, of Davis, was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Friday and faces homicide charges related to Apodaca’s death. Police said Johnson and Apodaca were acquainted with each other.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Vigil for missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios in Woodland

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos