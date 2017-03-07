Coroner identifies woman found dead in Davis cooperative residence

The Yolo County Sheriff-Coroner’s office has identified a woman found dead in her room at a cooperative community in Davis.
The woman found dead Friday morning in her residence at the Pacifico Cooperative Community, 1752 Drew Circle, was Crystal Marie Apodaca, who police said is in her 30s.
Officers responded about 9 a.m. Friday to Apodaca’s home and determined that her death was suspicious, warranting a homicide investigation, according to a Davis Police Department news release.
Cause of death has not been released.
However, Jonathan Paul Johnson, 52, of Davis, was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Friday and faces homicide charges related to Apodaca’s death. Police said Johnson and Apodaca were acquainted with each other.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
