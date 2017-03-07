Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department investigating Madison Avenue robbery

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery on Madison Avenue.
Just after 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2017, two unidentified men entered the Stop and Shop convenience store in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue, and demanded money, a Sheriff’s press release said.
Both men went behind the counter to take money and liquor, one carrying a handgun, before they fled on foot, police said.
One suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-8-inches, around 165 pounds, and wearing a black hooded jacket with yellow eyes printed on the front. He was seen wearing jeans and a black beanie.
The second suspect is a black male described to be in his 20s, 6-feet tall, 200 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “San Francisco” in white writing. He had a plaid shirt underneath, tan pants, and a black beanie.
Tony Turnbull, sheriff’s department spokesman, said police have released this as the most recent information as the investigation continues.
Detectives are asking anyone with information relating this robbery to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information can be anonymously at www.sacsherriff.com or by calling (916) 874-8477.
