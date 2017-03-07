Jury convicts Reno man who ran over CHP officer on I-80 near Madison Ave.

The man suspected of purposely running over and critically injuring a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer last April was found guilty on Monday of five of the six charges against him.
The most serious charge in the case, attempted murder, resulted in a hung jury.
The case stems from an April 7 incident in which CHP North Sacramento Officer Michael Ericson was run over in the median of Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue.
CHP officials said Ericson, a 17-year-veteran with the agency, was either tending to a disabled motorist or performing an enforcement stop when then 28-year-old Austin Barry Scott, of Reno, intentionally backed a truck into the officer.
Scott ditched the truck, which had been reported stolen out of Reno, on I-80 near Northgate Boulevard and took a pickup truck belonging to a contractor working on a California Department of Transportation project, investigators said.
After a pursuit on I-80 that ended near Fairfield in Solano County, police arrested and booked Scott into the Sacramento Main Jail. He faced six charges: attempted murder, assault on a peace officer, serious bodily injury to a peace officer, hit and run with serious injury and two counts of unlawfully taking a vehicle.
Ericson was sent to a hospital with critical injuries after the incident. He was released from UC Davis Medical Center about two months later.
Scott is scheduled to return to court for a sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. April 5.
