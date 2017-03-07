Crime - Sacto 911

March 7, 2017 1:01 PM

Do you know this man? Stockton gas station mini-mart robbery captured on video

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Stockton police posted security camera video on the department’s Facebook page of an armed robber who held up a cashier at a gas station mini-mart in February.

At about 9:20 p.m. Feb. 21, the robber entered the Chevron gas station store at Holman Road and East Hammer Lane and demanded money while he aimed a gun at the clerk. The robber handed a plastic bag to the clerk and ordered her to fill it with cash.

The robber, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, watched her and also glanced around to see if customers were about to enter the mini-mart while she emptied the till into the bag.

Detectives need help to identify the robber.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Vigil for missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios in Woodland

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos