Do you know this man? Stockton gas station mini-mart robbery captured on video

Stockton police posted security camera video on the department’s Facebook page of an armed robber who held up a cashier at a gas station mini-mart in February.
At about 9:20 p.m. Feb. 21, the robber entered the Chevron gas station store at Holman Road and East Hammer Lane and demanded money while he aimed a gun at the clerk. The robber handed a plastic bag to the clerk and ordered her to fill it with cash.
The robber, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, watched her and also glanced around to see if customers were about to enter the mini-mart while she emptied the till into the bag.
Detectives need help to identify the robber.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments