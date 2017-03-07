Do you know this man? Stockton gas station mini-mart robbery captured on video

0:34 Stockton mayor leaves jail after arrest for alleged alcohol-infused strip poker game Pause

2:14 CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

1:23 Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken

0:50 CHP motorcycle officer dies in high speed chase

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

2:32 After strange proceedings, hearing set for accused deputy killer Bracamontes

0:06 Watch sun rising across the United States in this satellite imagery

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change