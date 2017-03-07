Man hospitalized after police use Taser, baton in confrontation

A man who had been reported behaving erratically was hospitalized Monday after officers used a Taser and baton to control him, according to Sacramento police.
The incident is still being investigated, but police issued a news release early Tuesday based on what they described as preliminary information.
The Police Department received calls at 1:53 p.m. Monday reporting a disturbance in the 1100 block of Alhambra Boulevard. Callers described a shirtless man running up to people outside a business and indicating he wanted to fight them, according to the news release.
An officer arrived and contacted the man, who was seated on a curb in a business parking lot. The officer tried to engage the man in conversation, but the man became agitated and confrontational, and refused to obey the officer’s commands, police said.
When a second officer arrived, the man’s behavior became even more erratic, and he ran across L Street into a medical facility, according to the news release.
Officers pursued the man into the building, where the man became combative and resisted the officers’ efforts to detain him. Police reported that the officers used a number of “less-lethal force” options, including a Taser and baton, but none was effective. Additional officers arrived and were finally able to subdue the man.
Officers handcuffed the man, who at that time was alert and responded to officers’ questions, the news release said.
As part of the department’s standard procedures in instances where force has been used, officers requested that Fire Department medical personnel evaluate the man. The medical personnel were treating the manwhen he became unresponsive. CPR was initiated, and the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was reported in critical but stable condition early Tuesday, the news release said.
