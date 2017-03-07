Two people injured in fire at abandoned Sacramento house

Two people who apparently were staying inside a boarded-up house were injured in a fire Tuesday afternoon.
Chris Harvey, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman, said the fire was reported about 4:45 p.m. at the abandoned house in the 2700 block of 29th Avenue, north of Fruitridge Road.
A man and woman who were in the building when the fire started suffered minor burns and were taken to a hospital for treatment, Harvey said. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
