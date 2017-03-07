Crime - Sacto 911

March 7, 2017 5:49 PM

Two people injured in fire at abandoned Sacramento house

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Two people who apparently were staying inside a boarded-up house were injured in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Chris Harvey, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman, said the fire was reported about 4:45 p.m. at the abandoned house in the 2700 block of 29th Avenue, north of Fruitridge Road.

A man and woman who were in the building when the fire started suffered minor burns and were taken to a hospital for treatment, Harvey said. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

