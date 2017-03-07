Crime - Sacto 911

March 7, 2017 8:36 PM

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision in southeast Sacramento

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A pedestrian died Tuesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle as he was crossing Lemon Hill Avenue in southeast Sacramento.

Police received a report at 7:18 p.m. that a man had been struck by a vehicle in the 7700 block of Lemon Hill Avenue and the vehicle left the scene, said Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, Sacramento police spokesman. The man was crossing Lemon Hill Avenue from south to north at Wilkinson Street. Heinlien said officers found the man unconscious and he died at the scene. He said the victim was reported to be in his 20s. The man’s name has not been released.

Heinlein said police had no description of the vehicle involved. Officers will be canvassing the area for surveillance cameras that might have recorded the incident.

Lemon Hill Avenue will be closed between Logan Street and Power Inn Road for several hours for the investigation, Heinlein said.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who might have seen a vehicle leaving the area at high speed to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

