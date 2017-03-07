Crime - Sacto 911

March 7, 2017 9:33 PM

After car chase, uninvolved female shot in arm on Arden Way

By Cathy Locke

Sacramento police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on Arden Way near Arden Fair mall.

Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, police spokesman, said the shooting was reported at 8:41 p.m. at the intersection of Arden Way and Heritage Lane. Two vehicles were involved in a chase westbound on Arden Way when the gunfire occurred. The vehicles then pulled into the Arden Fair parking lot and gunfire was exchanged.

Heinlein said an uninvolved female was shot in the arm. She was taken to a hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Heinlein said gunshots also are believed to have struck a parked vehicle.

No descriptions were available of the vehicles involved in the shooting and no one was in custody.

Heinlein said officers would be working with mall security to obtain surveillance video of the area.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

