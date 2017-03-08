Crime - Sacto 911

March 8, 2017 8:51 AM

3 dead in Highway 99 crash near Le Grand; 2 victims from Modesto

By Brianna Calix

Three people died in a crash involving two cars on Highway 99 near Le Grand on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

About 7:30 a.m., a gold Chevy Silverado was headed south on Highway 99 south of the Mission Avenue exit at an unknown speed when it crossed the center divide into the northbound lanes, Officer Eric Zuniga said.

The Silverado collided head-on with a Black Ford Expedition in the northbound lanes. The Silverado’s two occupants and the Explorer’s driver all died at the scene, Zuniga said.

There were no other passengers.

The driver of the Silverado was a man in his 50s from Modesto. The passenger in the Silverado was a woman in her 50s from Modesto.

The driver of the Explorer was a Chowchilla man in his mid-20s, Zuniga said.

The left and middle northbound lanes are closed, and traffic is backed up for about one mile. California Department of Transportation is on scene assisting the CHP. The Merced County Coroner’s Office also was on scene.

Stay with the Sun-Star for more on this story.

