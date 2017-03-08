Crime - Sacto 911

March 8, 2017 12:10 PM

Sacramento inmate found dead with shirt tied his around neck

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

A 53-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning in a cell at the Sacramento County Main Jail, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced.

He was booked into jail late Tuesday for violating terms of his parole, the department said in a statement. His name has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy found the inmate with a piece of clothing around his neck while performing a check of his holding cell around 1:30 a.m.

“It appeared the victim fashioned a piece of his own T-shirt into a ligature around his neck. Deputies immediately entered the cell and removed the ligature,” the press release said.

Jail medical staff attempted life-saving measures on the man, as did outside paramedics. Despite their efforts, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation into the inmate’s death.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

29th Avenue house fire injures two

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos