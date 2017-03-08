Sacramento inmate found dead with shirt tied his around neck

2:14 CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service Pause

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

1:01 Truck hits utility pole, which then crushes parked car in midtown Sacramento

0:34 Stockton mayor leaves jail after arrest for alleged alcohol-infused strip poker game

1:11 Vandals trash swimming pool at Laurel Ruff Transition School

1:23 Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken

0:25 Tower Bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

0:58 Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home

0:34 Witness describes wires running into gas tank as bomb threat closes Tower Bridge