Sacramento inmate found dead with shirt tied his around neck

A 53-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning in a cell at the Sacramento County Main Jail, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced.
He was booked into jail late Tuesday for violating terms of his parole, the department said in a statement. His name has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
A sheriff’s deputy found the inmate with a piece of clothing around his neck while performing a check of his holding cell around 1:30 a.m.
“It appeared the victim fashioned a piece of his own T-shirt into a ligature around his neck. Deputies immediately entered the cell and removed the ligature,” the press release said.
Jail medical staff attempted life-saving measures on the man, as did outside paramedics. Despite their efforts, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation into the inmate’s death.
