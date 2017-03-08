Crime - Sacto 911

Help sought in finding missing woman with medical conditions

Sacramento police are asking the community’s help in finding a 63-year-old woman who was last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday near the 5600 block of El Granero Way, south of Fruitridge Road and east of Freeport Boulevard.

Guang Hao Lin is considered at-risk because of medical conditions, according to a Police Department news release. Police said she is known to frequent parks in the area and take walks through surrounding neighborhoods.

Lin is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has shoulder-length gray hair and is missing some front teeth. Lin was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, black pants and black rain boots. She has gone missing in the past and was last found at Raley’s in Natomas, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Lin’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471.

