Crime Q&A: What is status of suspect in slaying during Rosemont home-invasion robbery?

Q: Paul Jarvis was shot and killed in his residence in the Rosemont area during a home-invasion robbery on June 22, 2016. I believe that one suspect was arrested. What is the current status of this case?
Don, Sacramento
A: Seventeen-year-old Deondre Humphrey was arrested and arraigned as an adult in the shooting death of 64-year-old Paul Jarvis during a home-invasion robbery.
The case remains active, although no court date currently is scheduled for Humphrey, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online. His last court date, for a settlement conference, was Jan. 5.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about 1:45 a.m. June 22 reporting that a man had been shot in the 9000 block of Goldilocks Way. Deputies found Jarvis in the home, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff’s officials said Jarvis’ son had returned home and was approached by at least four armed individuals. They forced their way into the house and told the son to get on the ground, according to stories in The Sacramento Bee. Once inside the house, the intruders confronted Jarvis, and one fired a weapon, striking Jarvis.
The intruders fled in two or three vehicles. One of those vehicles belonged to the victim and was taken during the robbery, sheriff’s officials said.
No other arrests have been reported in the case.
